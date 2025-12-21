default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Perron scored two goals, one on the power play and the other the game-winner, in Saturday's 6-4 victory over Chicago.

With the score tied 3-3 to begin the third period, Perron got to work, wiring a couple shots from the shot past Arvid Soderblom in the first six minutes of the final frame. It was Perron's first multi-goal performance of the season, and while the veteran winger has only seven goals in 37 games on the season, five of them have come in the last 11 contests.

More News