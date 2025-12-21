Perron scored two goals, one on the power play and the other the game-winner, in Saturday's 6-4 victory over Chicago.

With the score tied 3-3 to begin the third period, Perron got to work, wiring a couple shots from the shot past Arvid Soderblom in the first six minutes of the final frame. It was Perron's first multi-goal performance of the season, and while the veteran winger has only seven goals in 37 games on the season, five of them have come in the last 11 contests.