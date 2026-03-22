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Gilbert (upper body) left Saturday's game against Toronto and didn't return, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Gilbert had two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-1 rating across 11:17 of ice time in Saturday's contest. He has appeared in six NHL outings this season while earning one assist. Gilbert is poised to be out for a while, according to Garrioch, so Lassi Thomson will probably play against the Rangers on Monday,

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