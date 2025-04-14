Gilber logged three shots on goal, three hits and four blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers.

This was just his second game since he was traded to the Senators from the Sabres at the deadline. Gilbert's physicality would appear to be a natural fit on the Senators' third pairing, but they've instead rolled with Tyler Kleven and Nikolas Matinpalo in those spots, leaving Gilbert to keep a seat warm in the press box. Over 27 appearances this season, Gilbert has five assists, 50 PIM, eight shots on net, 58 hits, 33 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating.