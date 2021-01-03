Stepan landed in Ottawa on Sunday and will begin his seven-day quarantine, Wayne Scanlan of the Ottawa Citizen reports.

Stepan -- who was traded from Arizona on Dec. 26 -- missed the first part of training camp due to the birth of his child. The 30-year-old center will now quarantine for a week, so he'll likely join the team for practice next Sunday. That leaves about five days of practice before the season opener against Toronto on Jan. 15. Stepan is slated for a middle-six role with the rebuilding team.