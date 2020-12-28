Stepan won't report to Ottawa until after the birth of his child, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports, which will likely see him miss the opening days of training camp.

Depending on when little Stepan is born, a 14-day quarantine could possibly carry over into the start of the NHL season with the Senators set to kick off Jan. 15 versus Toronto. Regardless of when the veteran center links up with his new club, he should immediately slot into a top-six role and could even push for the first line alongside Evgenii Dadonov and Brady Tkachuk.