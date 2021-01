Coach DJ Smith said that Stepan (undisclosed) won't play in Thursday's game against Vancouver, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

The specifics of the absence remain unclear, but Smith classified Stepan as day-to-day going forward. The veteran has had a quiet start to the season, compiling two points and a minus-6 rating through seven games. In his stead, Filip Chlapik is expected to enter the lineup Thursday at center.