Stepan finished his seven-day quarantine and practiced with the Senators on Sunday.

After being traded from Arizona on Dec. 26 and having the birth of his child just a few days later, Stepan has finally joined the Senators at training camp. The 30-year-old center is slated for a top-six role along with power-play time. Over 70 games with the Coyotes last season, Stepan posted 28 points -- seven with the man advantage -- and 158 shots on net.