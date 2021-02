Stepan notched an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Stepan set up Tim Stutzle for a tally in the final minute of the game. The assist gave Stepan three points in nine outings this year. The veteran center has added 18 shots on goal, 12 hits and a minus-6 rating. It appears Stepan is set for a third straight season of diminished scoring outputs, which makes it difficult to roster him in fantasy.