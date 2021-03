Stepan is set to undergo surgery to repair his dislocated left shoulder and will miss the rest of the season.

Stepan is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2021-22 campaign, but he'll be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, so there will be a lot of uncertainty surrounding his situation heading into next season. The 30-year-old pivot picked up one goal and six points in 20 games with the Senators before suffering his season-ending shoulder injury.