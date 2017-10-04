Senators' Derick Brassard: Back to 100 percent

Brassard has been given the all clear to suit up in Thursday's Opening Night clash against the Capitals.

Brassard practiced with the team all week leading up to Thursday's contest and has received the greenlight to play. In the previous four seasons, the center has missed a combined six outings, so it would have been quite the anomaly to see him watching from the press box right out the gate. The 30-year-old came up just one point shy of the 40-point threshold last year -- breaking a streak of three consecutive campaigns exceeding that mark.