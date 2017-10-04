Senators' Derick Brassard: Back to 100 percent
Brassard has been given the all clear to suit up in Thursday's Opening Night clash against the Capitals.
Brassard practiced with the team all week leading up to Thursday's contest and has received the greenlight to play. In the previous four seasons, the center has missed a combined six outings, so it would have been quite the anomaly to see him watching from the press box right out the gate. The 30-year-old came up just one point shy of the 40-point threshold last year -- breaking a streak of three consecutive campaigns exceeding that mark.
More News
-
Senators' Derick Brassard: Not cleared to play•
-
Senators' Derick Brassard: Set to return next week•
-
Senators' Derick Brassard: Sheds no-contact shirt•
-
Senators' Derick Brassard: Encouraging signs ahead of Opening Night•
-
Senators' Derick Brassard: Remains unlikely to start season•
-
Senators' Derick Brassard: Start to season in jeopardy•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...