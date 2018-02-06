Senators' Derick Brassard: Banged up, won't play Tuesday

Brassard will not suit up for Tuesday night's meeting with the Devils, as he is "banged up" with an undisclosed injury, Brent Wallace of TSN reports.

There's been no specific indication as to what kind of injury Brassard is dealing with, but it sounds as if it's the summation of many bumps and bruises over the course of the season and the veteran pivot simply needs a break. Either way, it doesn't sound like a particularly serious injury, so stay tuned for updates ahead of Thursday's clash with Nashville.