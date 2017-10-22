Senators' Derick Brassard: Big three-point effort

Brassard scored two goals and added an assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over Toronto.

Brassard has rebounded nicely from last year's pathetic 39-point performance. He already has 10 points, including six goals, in just eight games. Brassard's shooting percentage is sky-high at 25 percent, a rate that's more than twice his 11 percent career mark. The sniping will slow, but he should be solid for 60 points this season.