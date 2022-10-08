Brassard (illness) is in the lineup for Saturday's preseason finale versus the Canadiens, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Brassard missed Thursday's practice with an illness, but it didn't cost him much time. The 35-year-old forward will get one more chance to impress the Senators in the preseason finale. He is looking to parlay his PTO agreement into an NHL contract for the upcoming season. If he ends up sticking with the Senators, Brassard could fill a role as a bottom-six forward and power-play specialist.