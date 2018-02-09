Senators' Derick Brassard: Cleared to play

Brassard (undisclosed) will suit up against the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Prior to his two-game absence, Brassard was struggling to contribute offensively, as he registered a lone point, 29 shots and a minus-4 rating in his last 10 outings. The center's time in Ottawa has not been nearly as productive as it was with the Rangers, for whom he compiled three straight 40-plus point campaigns.