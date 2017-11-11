Senators' Derick Brassard: Collects helper Saturday

Brassard recorded an assist during Saturday's 4-3 triumph over the Avalanche.

The 30-year-old center has been red-hot to start the season with six goals and 15 points in the first 16 games. Well on his way to a career year, Brassard should be a reliable contributor for the balance of the season even if his scoring pace reverts to the mean somewhat as the year goes on.

