Senators' Derick Brassard: Continues steady production with goal
Brassard netted his third goal of the season in Saturday's win over the Oilers.
The goal came on the power play, where Brassard saw almost 4:00 of ice time. The second-line center has gotten off to a fantastic start this season, managing six points through five games. After a disappointing debut with Ottawa, Brassard will be looking to re-discover the touch that made him a 50-60-point guy in his final years with the Rangers.
More News
-
Senators' Derick Brassard: Opens season with three-point night•
-
Senators' Derick Brassard: Back to 100 percent•
-
Senators' Derick Brassard: Not cleared to play•
-
Senators' Derick Brassard: Set to return next week•
-
Senators' Derick Brassard: Sheds no-contact shirt•
-
Senators' Derick Brassard: Encouraging signs ahead of Opening Night•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...