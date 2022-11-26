Brassard scored a goal and added an assist in Friday's 5-1 win over Anaheim.

He scored off the rush late in the first period to push the score to 2-0; the goal stood as the eventual winner. It was Brassard's first multi-point game in over a year (Nov. 20, 2021). The points doubled his season total. Brassard is in the twilight of his career. He's on his eighth team since the start of the 2018-19 and is just 35 games shy of the magical 1,000 mark. Brassard's fantasy value is nil, but he should hit that game milestone this season, barring injuries and scratches.