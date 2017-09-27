Senators' Derick Brassard: Encouraging signs ahead of Opening Night
Brassard (shoulder) practiced with his teammates Wednesday and is awaiting approval to begin taking contact, Dean Brown of the Senators Radio Network reports.
Despite previous updates seeming to indicate that Brassard was a long shot to be ready in time for Opening Night on Oct. 5, the second-year Sen appears to have progressed ahead of schedule. Head coach Guy Boucher was impressed with how Brassard looked during Wednesday's practice, which could mean that the player won't need too much additional practice to regain game-fitness upon being cleared for contact.
