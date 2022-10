Brassard will move into Ottawa's top-six forward group because of Josh Norris' absence due to injury, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Brassard was between Alex DeBrincat and Claude Giroux during Monday's morning skate. He also moved into Norris' vacated spot on the power play during the session. Brassard will occupy some important roles for the Senators on Monday night against Dallas after being scratched for the first five games of the year.