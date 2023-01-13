Brassard scored a power-play goal on four shots and added four hits in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes.

Brassard has racked up three power-play points over five games in January. His tally Thursday came in the first period off an assist from Claude Giroux. Brassard has seen limited usage at even strength, but he's still managed to produce 11 points, including six with the man advantage, through 32 outings this season. The veteran forward has added 51 shots on net, 48 hits, 20 PIM and an even plus-minus rating.