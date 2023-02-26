Brassard had a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win over Montreal on Saturday.

He opened the game late in the first period when he tipped Nick Holden's shot from the point inside the left post. The 35-year-old Brassard has nine goals and 17 points in 46 contests this season, but four of those points (one goal, three assists) have come in his last four games. Brassard doesn't offer much category coverage and the points are few and very far between. Consider this little run the exception, not the rule.