Brassard supplied an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

A career journeyman, Brassard has underwhelmed with eight goals and six assists through 43 games, but the silver lining is that half of his points have come on the power play. The 35-year-old, whose salary is at the minimum $750,000 on a one-year pact, is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer.