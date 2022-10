Brassard (illness) was not at practice Thursday, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Brassard is still on a PTO with the Senators, signing just before the start of training camp. Brassard had eight goals and 11 assists last season, split between the Oilers and Flyers. A decision on whether to sign him or release should be forthcoming in the next few days as the season starts Oct. 13 in Buffalo. Consider him day-to-day.