Senators' Derick Brassard: Not cleared to play
Brassard (shoulder) has not been cleared to return to action, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
The Senators kick of the season Thursday, so the fact that Brassard has not been given the all clear yet should be red flag for fantasy owners. In his first season with Ottawa, the center logged 81 contests in which he tallied 14 goals and 25 assists -- a significant drop off from his 2015-16 numbers (58 points). If the 30-year-old is unavailable against the Capitals, rookie Logan Brown should get a look in a third-line role.
More News
-
Senators' Derick Brassard: Set to return next week•
-
Senators' Derick Brassard: Sheds no-contact shirt•
-
Senators' Derick Brassard: Encouraging signs ahead of Opening Night•
-
Senators' Derick Brassard: Remains unlikely to start season•
-
Senators' Derick Brassard: Start to season in jeopardy•
-
Senators' Derick Brassard: Won't be rushed back•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...