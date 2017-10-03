Senators' Derick Brassard: Not cleared to play

Brassard (shoulder) has not been cleared to return to action, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

The Senators kick of the season Thursday, so the fact that Brassard has not been given the all clear yet should be red flag for fantasy owners. In his first season with Ottawa, the center logged 81 contests in which he tallied 14 goals and 25 assists -- a significant drop off from his 2015-16 numbers (58 points). If the 30-year-old is unavailable against the Capitals, rookie Logan Brown should get a look in a third-line role.