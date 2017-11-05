Senators' Derick Brassard: On career pace
Brassard delivered two assists in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights.
Brassard has somewhat quietly put up 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 14 games. That's a pace that would shatter his 60-point career best.
