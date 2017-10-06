Senators' Derick Brassard: Opens season with three-point night
Brassard scored a goal and added a pair of helpers in Thursday's season opener against the Capitals.
Quite the season debut for the former Ranger, who didn't play in any preseason games due to a shoulder injury. Brassard failed to really impress in his first year with Ottawa, but he's off to a fantastic start in his second campaign. Skating on the second line with Mark Stone, Brassard could pile on some decent numbers this season. Just three years removed from a 40-assist campaign, Brassard makes for a prime bounce-back candidate this year.
