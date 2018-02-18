Senators' Derick Brassard: Posts three-point game versus Rangers

Brassard scored and added two assists in a 6-3 victory over the Rangers on Saturday.

That's now four straight games with a goal and seven points in the last six games. It's a much needed hot streak for Brassard after he went eight contests without a point. This hot streak combined with the trade rumors has Brassard's fantasy stock on the rise.

