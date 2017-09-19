Play

Senators' Derick Brassard: Remains unlikely to start season

The Senators aren't expecting Brassard to return in time for opening night, the Ottawa Citizen reports.

Ottawa coach Guy Boucher said he is openly experimenting with different lineups in case Brassard is out for an extended period of time. The 29-year-old struggled in his first season in Ottawa, and a bounce-back year would be far less likely if he misses significant time.

