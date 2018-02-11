Senators' Derick Brassard: Returns with a goal
Brassard (undisclosed) scored his 14th goal of the season in Saturday's loss to Toronto.
Prior to his two-game absence, Brassard had been struggling to find his offensive legs. He had just one goal in his previous 10 games. Ottawa has not been kind to Brassard, who hasn't come close to the 58-60 point seasons he registered with New York. Right now, his fantasy value is sorely limited.
