Senators' Derick Brassard: Rings up two more points

Brassard sprinkled the scoresheet in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Lightning.

Brassard has managed to post two straight multi-point outings as he looks to finish 2017 in style. The guy hasn't missed a game all season, and his output of 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) in 33 games has at least been serviceable for fantasy owners in deeper settings.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories