Senators' Derick Brassard: Rings up two more points
Brassard sprinkled the scoresheet in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Lightning.
Brassard has managed to post two straight multi-point outings as he looks to finish 2017 in style. The guy hasn't missed a game all season, and his output of 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) in 33 games has at least been serviceable for fantasy owners in deeper settings.
