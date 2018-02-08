Senators' Derick Brassard: Ruled out Thursday
Brassard (undisclosed) will not be available against the Predators on Thursday, as confirmed by Senators coach Guy Boucher.
The Senators reportedly will be without Brassard, Mark Stone and Nate Thompson in the upcoming contest, which will force them to deploy seven defensemen. With Ottawa's playoff hopes all but dashed, it wouldn't be surprising to see its injured players afforded some extra rest down the stretch.
More News
-
Senators' Derick Brassard: Banged up, won't play Tuesday•
-
Senators' Derick Brassard: Sounds ready to play•
-
Senators' Derick Brassard: Sustains undisclosed injury•
-
Senators' Derick Brassard: Scores, adds helper in win•
-
Senators' Derick Brassard: Rings up two more points•
-
Senators' Derick Brassard: Snaps 20-game goal drought•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...