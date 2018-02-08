Senators' Derick Brassard: Ruled out Thursday

Brassard (undisclosed) will not be available against the Predators on Thursday, as confirmed by Senators coach Guy Boucher.

The Senators reportedly will be without Brassard, Mark Stone and Nate Thompson in the upcoming contest, which will force them to deploy seven defensemen. With Ottawa's playoff hopes all but dashed, it wouldn't be surprising to see its injured players afforded some extra rest down the stretch.

