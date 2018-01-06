Senators' Derick Brassard: Scores, adds helper in win

Brassard recorded a goal, an assist, five shots and a plus-2 rating through 20:36 of ice time (1:47 with the man advantage) during Friday's 6-5 overtime win against San Jose.

This two-point showing improves Brassard to four goals, four assists and 19 shots through his past eight contests, and he's now well on his way to soaring past last season's 14 goals and 39 points as a first-year Sen. Brassard's locked into a go-to offensive role, so one of his best offensive seasons should be within reach. It's definitely worth noting that with just three tallies and a helper on the power-play, his upside projects to remain somewhat capped unless there's improved production with the man advantage.