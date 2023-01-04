Brassard scored a goal on his lone shot in Tuesday's 4-0 win over Columbus.

Brassard opened the scoring on the power play, deflecting a Jake Sanderson shot past Joonas Korpisalo in the second period. It's Brassard's first goal since Dec. 8 and just his fourth point in his last 13 contests. The 35-year-old center will hold marginal value if he continues to play on the power play, where he's logged five of his 10 points (five goals, five assists) this season.