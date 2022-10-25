Brassard scored in his first game of the season Monday as the Senators upended Dallas 4-2.

Brassard was a healthy scratch in Ottawa's first five games of the season but centered the second line with Alex DeBrincat and Claude Giroux as Josh Norris was unable to go due to a shoulder injury. Brassard saw 16:08 of action including 1:52 of power play time. He should continue to see time on the second line as Norris is slated to be sidelined for at least two weeks.