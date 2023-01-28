Brassard netted a goal in a 6-2 win against Toronto on Friday.
Brassard's marker came at 9:57 of the second period and was scored during an Ottawa power play. He has seven goals and 12 points in 38 contests in 2022-23, including seven points with the man advantage. The 35-year-old didn't record a point in his previous five outings.
