Brassard signed a professional tryout agreement with the Senators on Thursday.
Brassard played in 46 games last season for the Oilers and Flyers in which he recorded a combined eight goals and 11 assists. During the postseason with Edmonton, the veteran center played just once and only logged 8:12 of ice time. The Senators have also brought in Michael Dal Colle on a tryout with the pair likely competing for a permanent contract.
