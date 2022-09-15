Brassard signed a professional tryout agreement with the Senators on Thursday.

Brassard played in 46 games last season for the Oilers and Flyers in which he recorded a combined eight goals and 11 assists. During the postseason with Edmonton, the veteran center played just once and only logged 8:12 of ice time. The Senators have also brought in Michael Dal Colle on a tryout with the pair likely competing for a permanent contract.