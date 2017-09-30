Senators' Derick Brassard: Set to return next week
Brassard continues to make progress as he rehabs his shoulder ailment, and Senators coach Guy Boucher told reporters that the center could be available next week.
His exact timeline is not clear, but it doesn't sound like Brassard will miss much time to start the regular season (if any time at all). A terrific two-way producer, he registered 39 points -- including seven on the power play -- in 81 games last season, though that was a 15-point drop on the man advantage and 19 fewer combined goals and assists than he had with the Rangers in 2016-17. The Senators play the Capitals for the home opener next Thursday, so expect Brassard to be reevaluated ahead of that date.
