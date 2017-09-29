Senators' Derick Brassard: Sheds no-contact shirt
Brassard (shoulder) was spotted without his no-contact jersey in Friday's practice, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Brassard seems to be working hard to be ready for Opening Night against the Capitals next Thursday, with his taking contact considered a huge leap in the recovery process. He'll presumably be reevaluated ahead of Saturday night's contest against the Habs.
