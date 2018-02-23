Senators' Derick Brassard: Showing off for potential suitors

Brassard fashioned two points -- comprised of a power-play goal and an assist -- during Thursday's eventual 4-3 home loss to the Lightning.

With the Senators out of the playoff hunt, rumors have it that Brassard and stud defensemen Erik Karlsson could be on the move. The point-packing forward has delivered six goals and four helpers over nine games this month, which undoubtedly heightens his appeal for other teams. Brassard, who earns $5 million annually, will be an unrestricted free agent following the 2018-19 season.