Senators' Derick Brassard: Snaps 20-game goal drought

Brassard scored on his only shot and logged 18:02 of ice time (1:30 with the man advantage) during Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Buffalo.

After exploding out of the gate with six goals and 10 points through his first 10 games of the season, Brassard went 20 consecutive contests without finding the back of the net and collected just seven assists during the drought. While this could be the beginning of a rebound stretch, Ottawa is in a free fall, and fantasy owners should probably be hesitant to rely on Brassard in most settings.