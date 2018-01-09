Senators' Derick Brassard: Sounds ready to play

Brassard (undisclosed) said he'll suit up for Tuesday night's home contest against the Blackhawks, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Even though the Senators have slumped through a miserable campaign so far -- they're currently in seventh in the Atlantic Division -- Brassard has maintained a .675 points-per-game pace and that's enough to keep him relevant in most fantasy settings. His undisclosed ailment almost assuredly won't be enough to cause him to miss his first game of the 2017-18 campaign.