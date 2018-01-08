Senators' Derick Brassard: Sustains undisclosed injury

Brassard is dealing with an undisclosed ailment that could sideline him against Chicago on Tuesday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Brassard was limited to 15:34 of ice time -- well below his 18:25 season average -- in Saturday's tilt with Tampa Bay, but still managed to register one helper, four shots on goal and two PIM. With Matt Duchene (illness) also questionable versus the Blackhawks, the Senators could suddenly find themselves extremely thin down the middle of the lineup. Filip Chlapik probably tops the list of potential recalls in the event either guy is unable to give it a go.