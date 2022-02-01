Heatherington was demoted to AHL Belleville on Tuesday.

Considering Heatherington hasn't logged an NHL game since Dec. 18 against the Flyers, his drop to the minors shouldn't come as a surprise. Even when he is on the NHL roster, the blueliner has failed to register a point in nine outings this year. At this point, even if Hetherington eventually becomes a full-time NHL player, he lacks an offensive upside and won't offer more than low-end fantasy value.