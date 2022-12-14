Heatherington was elevated from AHL Belleville on Wednesday.
Heatherington was briefly sent down to the minors Tuesday in a cap-saving measure. The defenseman has yet to get onto the ice for the Senators this season and figures to continue to provide emergency depth for the organization. Without a clear path to minutes, Heatherington shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of fantasy value.
