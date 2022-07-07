Heatherington signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Senators on Thursday.
Heatherington spent most of the 2021-22 campaign in the minors, picking up 13 points through 45 contests with AHL Belleville, but he also drew into nine games with the big club, going scoreless over that span. The 27-year-old defender will likely fill a similar role over the next two seasons.
