Heatherington was sent down to AHL Belleville on Wednesday.

Heatherington served as a healthy scratch for the club's previous two contests while Artem Zub (upper body) was sidelined. With the 27-year-old Hearthington heading back down to the minors, it could be an indication that Zub will be cleared to play versus Vegas on Thursday. Even if Heatherington is brought back up at some point this season, he figures to serve primarily as an emergency depth option.