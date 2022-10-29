Heatherington was recalled by Ottawa on Friday.
Heatherington will replaced Artem Zub (upper body) on the roster. He had a goal in six games with AHL Belleville this season. Heatherington split the 2021-22 campaign between Ottawa and Belleville where he was held pointless in nine NHL games and had two goals and 13 points in 42 AHL contests.
More News
-
Senators' Dillon Heatherington: Placed on waivers•
-
Senators' Dillon Heatherington: Re-signs with Ottawa•
-
Senators' Dillon Heatherington: Back to Belleville•
-
Senators' Dillon Heatherington: Back with big club•
-
Senators' Dillon Heatherington: Sent to AHL affiliate•
-
Senators' Dillon Heatherington: Elevated to NHL roster•