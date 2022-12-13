Heatherington was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Heatherington has yet to make his season debut at the NHL level, as he was on hand for defensive depth. With the Senators facing a couple of injuries to forward from Monday's game versus the Ducks, it's possible the team wants to use his roster spot on a forward instead.
