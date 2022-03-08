Heatherington was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Tuesday.
Heatherington has averaged 12:20 of ice time and been held without a point over nine NHL appearances this season. The 26-year-old will return to AHL Belleville, looking to add to his 11 points over 24 performances in 2021-22.
