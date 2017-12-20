Senators' Dion Phaneuf: Away on personal matter
Phaneuf is away on a personal matter and did not travel to Tampa Bay with the team.
TSN added that he might or might not rejoin the team in Tampa. Phaneuf really shouldn't be a top option for your team anyway given his team's struggles as of late, so this shouldn't affect most owners. If he is on your roster, it would be wise to turn to another option rather than wait to see if he skates Thursday.
